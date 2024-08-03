Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth has slammed those involved in last night’s disorder in Sunderland and vowed “every effort” will be made to bring those responsible to justice.

Eight people are known to have been arrested and three police officers taken to hospital for treatment after violent scenes broke out following a protest outside of City Hall.

Susan Dungworth, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.

Mrs Dungworth said: “I wholly condemn the inexcusable criminality that targeted our city, communities and our police service last night.

“Violence, looting, vandalism - all this is not protesting; it’s criminal behaviour. It’s also not mourning the loss of innocent children in Southport. The families of those victims have not been given a second thought - they have been used, sickeningly, to promote the extreme agenda of those causing trouble.

“This isn’t about ‘taking our country back’ as so-called protesters claim. Their violent hatred fuelled behaviours only bring our country down and create division, fear and conflict.

“Every effort will be taken by Northumbria Police to bring those involved to justice and get them before the courts.

“My thanks go to our hard-working police officers who put themselves in harm’s way, particularly those injured who I hope make speedy recoveries. I am also grateful to all our partners who came together to protect our city - I thank you all.

“We will continue to work together to do all we can - determined to keep our streets safer and communities stronger.”