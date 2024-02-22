Crackdown on Sunderland drivers using phones at the wheel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This could cost you £1,000 or even your driving licence.

Hefty fines, penalty points and even disqualification await Sunderland's drivers, flouting the law by using their mobile phones while behind the wheel, as part of a police crackdown.

Northumbria Police is taking part in a three-week national operation led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) which began on Monday, February 19.

In the year beginning January 2023, police recorded a total of 1,163 mobile phone-related driving offences across Northumbria.

Officers are conducting targeted activity over the course of the operation with increased patrols and vehicle stops.

The initiative serves to remind drivers of the dangers of calling, texting, or using the internet while motoring and the penalties they face if found guilty.

Recent research also proves that hands-free devices can also be just as distracting and deadly, with statistics suggesting drivers are up to four times more likely to crash while using either a mobile or a hands-free device.

Sergeant Glen Robson of Northumbria Police said: “Mobile phones have become an essential part of almost all of our lives, but that is no excuse for using them behind the wheel.

“Drivers need to give the road ahead their full attention, and distractions from devices undermine their safety as well as the safety of all other road users.

“Hands-free devices are seen as a safe alternative, but this is simply not always the case. We would encourage all motorists to view their vehicles as flight cabins, and to switch all devices on to airplane mode.

“Any and all mobile phone usage can wait until the car is safely parked with the engine switched off.”

First-time offenders could face a £200 fine and six points on their licence for using their mobile phone at the wheel, while those found guilty of a repeat offence risk being hit with a lengthy ban and a fine of up to £1,000.

Drivers who have passed their test within the last two years face having their licence revoked if they are caught.

Prosecutions for using a mobile phone behind the wheel can also prove costly for motorists when it comes to insurance premiums.