A crack-cocaine addict introduced to the drug by an abusive boyfriend bit a security guard while being booted out of The Bridges, a court heard.

Georgia Vidler, 25, sank her teeth into his arm after turning from polite to nasty while being shown the door of the Sunderland city centre shopping centre on Monday, September 25.

Vidler, of Eaglesdene, Hetton, left her victim requiring hospital treatment and an injection for possible infection in an attack magistrates described as “not very pleasant”.

They warned they had considered jailing her but had stepped back because she has no previous convictions, was entirely remorseful and had sought help for her personal problems.

The South Tyneside court also heard she was no longer with her abusive partner, had kicked her drugs’ habit and steered her life back on track.

Instead of possible imprisonment, magistrates ordered her to pay the guard £400 compensation and handed her a 12-month community order.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said: “The security guard was escorting the defendant out and she was polite but that changed.

“He says in a statement that she went to poke his face and he had to use force to usher her out.

“Things got out of hand and resulted in her biting his arm. It caused reddening and he had to go to hospital.

“I would say it’s the use of teeth as a weapon, though not a highly dangerous weapon. He does get an injection against infection.”

In a victim statement, the guard, a dad-of-four, said he does not expect to be attacked while at work.

Vidler pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm - and faced up to 36 weeks behind bars.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Vidler was “mortified” by her actions which she described as “totally out of character” and an isolated incident.

Ms Moscardini added: “At this time, she was coming out of an abusive relationship and was addicted to crack under the influence of an ex.

“She has completely given up crack cocaine and has given up drinking to excess and is working back to work. She feels very proud of what she has achieved so far.”