Court's sympathy for Sunderland Porsche driver fined for not having valid licence

Lee Allen, 30, of Tunstall Road, lost his after being banned for a year under the totting up process.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he did not realise he had to reapply for a new licence before he could drive legally.

They expressed sympathy with him for what they said was a common mistake made by many previously disqualified motorists – and fined him £40.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said Allen committed the offence on Monday, August 29.

She revealed: “Police were on duty at 2.20pm when they caused a Porsche Cayenne to stop.

“The only occupant of the vehicle was Mr Allen. Checks were carried out at the roadside.

“Checks showed he was disqualified on November 18, 2020, for 12 months and that he had not reapplied for his licence.

“He does have insurance and has provided a view of that online.”

Allen pleaded guilty to a charge of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Jason Smith, defending, told the hearing Allen had a licence but it had been revoked and he had needed to apply for a new one.

He said: “The only mistake Mr Allen has made was not reapplying for his licence.

“He thought that after his disqualification it was automatically renewed. The vehicle is his partner’s, he is a named driver on the policy.”

Magistrates also ordered Allen to pay £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.