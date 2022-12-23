COURT UPDATE: Alexander Carr to face trial next year after being charged with murder of Sunderland mum Michelle Hanson

Michelle Hanson, 47, was found with multiple injuries, consistent with having been caused by a bladed article, at a house in Brady Street on December 3.

An investigation was launched and Alexander Carr, 33, of Wilfred Street, Sunderland, was charged with murder and possessing a bladed article.

Carr appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates on Friday morning before a second hearing at Newcastle Crown Court this afternoon, where he was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.

No bail application was made and Carr, wearing a grey tracksuit, was remanded in custody.

Judge Paul Sloan KC listed a trial, which could take around five days, to start on May 18.

Carr will be back in court for a plea hearing on January 20.

Judge Sloan told him: "I am adjourning your case to a further pre trial hearing. The next hearing will be listed on January 20 and you will be linked in from prison on that date."

