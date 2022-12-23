News you can trust since 1873
COURT UPDATE: Alexander Carr to face trial next year after being charged with murder of Sunderland mum Michelle Hanson

A man accused of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Sunderland faces trial next year.

By Kevin Clark
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 2:26pm

Michelle Hanson, 47, was found with multiple injuries, consistent with having been caused by a bladed article, at a house in Brady Street on December 3.

An investigation was launched and Alexander Carr, 33, of Wilfred Street, Sunderland, was charged with murder and possessing a bladed article.

Carr appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates on Friday morning before a second hearing at Newcastle Crown Court this afternoon, where he was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.

No bail application was made and Carr, wearing a grey tracksuit, was remanded in custody.

Judge Paul Sloan KC listed a trial, which could take around five days, to start on May 18.

Carr will be back in court for a plea hearing on January 20.

Judge Sloan told him: "I am adjourning your case to a further pre trial hearing. The next hearing will be listed on January 20 and you will be linked in from prison on that date."

Michelle Hanson