Sean Ruffell, 30, of Polton Square, was ordered to pay £15 compensation for theft.

Sukhy Dhillon, 41, c/o Leander Drive, Boldon, was fined £162 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Aidan Greenshields, 82, of Leechmere Road, Grangetown, was given an absolute discharge for failure to book a Day 2 and Day 8 (Covid-19) test on returning from abroad.

Ryan George Cole, 42, of Sea View Street, was fined £770 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Kris Hunter, 34, of Argyle Square, was fined £660 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Ali Kaya, 34, of Tollerton Drive, Sunderland, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.

Sunderland Magistrates Court