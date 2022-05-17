Loading...

COURT ROUND-UP: Theft, speeding and failure to book a Covid test – the latest Sunderland cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 12:07 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Sean Ruffell, 30, of Polton Square, was ordered to pay £15 compensation for theft.

Sukhy Dhillon, 41, c/o Leander Drive, Boldon, was fined £162 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Aidan Greenshields, 82, of Leechmere Road, Grangetown, was given an absolute discharge for failure to book a Day 2 and Day 8 (Covid-19) test on returning from abroad.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Ryan George Cole, 42, of Sea View Street, was fined £770 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Read More

Read More
Don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter

Kris Hunter, 34, of Argyle Square, was fined £660 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Ali Kaya, 34, of Tollerton Drive, Sunderland, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Robert Grant Newman, 51, of St Johns Road, Ryhope, was fined £369 with nine penalty points for three offences of speeding.