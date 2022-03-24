COURT ROUND-UP: Theft, fare-dodging and speeding – some of the latest Sunderland cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:
Ricky Don Elliott, 45, of Tower Street West, was fined £80 for theft.
Peter Clark, of Basingstoke Road, Peterlee, was fined £60 and ordered to pay £68.50 compensation after being convicted in absence of fare-dodging.
Samir Gutierrez, 49, of High Street South, Langley Moor, Durham was fined £220 and ordered to pay £7.20 compensation after being convicted in absence of fare-dodging.
Hermione Middle, 20, of Saddler Street, Durham, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £214 compensation after being convicted in absence of fare-dodging.
Daniel Heron, 25, of Alwin, Washington, was fined £146 with three penalty points for speeding.
Andrea Briggs, 47, of Violet Street, was given a year’s conditional discharge for theft.
Dermot Guerin, 58, of Buckland Close, Biddick, Washington, was fined £1,959 with nine penalty points for three offences of speeding.