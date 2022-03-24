COURT ROUND-UP: Theft, fare-dodging and speeding – some of the latest Sunderland cases

Ricky Don Elliott, 45, of Tower Street West, was fined £80 for theft.

Peter Clark, of Basingstoke Road, Peterlee, was fined £60 and ordered to pay £68.50 compensation after being convicted in absence of fare-dodging.

Samir Gutierrez, 49, of High Street South, Langley Moor, Durham was fined £220 and ordered to pay £7.20 compensation after being convicted in absence of fare-dodging.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hermione Middle, 20, of Saddler Street, Durham, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £214 compensation after being convicted in absence of fare-dodging.

Daniel Heron, 25, of Alwin, Washington, was fined £146 with three penalty points for speeding.

Andrea Briggs, 47, of Violet Street, was given a year’s conditional discharge for theft.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Dermot Guerin, 58, of Buckland Close, Biddick, Washington, was fined £1,959 with nine penalty points for three offences of speeding.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.