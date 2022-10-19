COURT ROUND-UP: The latest Sunderland driving offences
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:
Ernesto Manago Del Rosario, 58, of Trevarren Drive, Sunderland, was fined £76 with three penalty points for speeding.
Jordan Alexander Purvis, 31, of Warkworth Close, Oxclose, Washington, was fined £80 for failure to stop for an officer and using a vehicle with a defective tyre.
Julie Monarch, 53, of Sevenoaks Drive, Sunderland, was fined £40 and banned from driving for six months for speeding.
James Michael Varley, 30, of Devonshire Road, Durham, was fined £40 and banned from driving for xis months for speeding.
Callum Watson, 28, of Barmston Road, Washington, was fined £538 and banned from driving for six months for two offences of failure to identify a driver.
Syed Anas Miah, 30, of Otto Terrace, Sunderland, was fined £180 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.
Liam Johnson, 31, of Gartland Road, Pennywell,was fined £143 for permitting another person to drive without a valid licence.