COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding, no insurance and failing to ID a driver – the latest Sunderland cases

James Coyles, 20, of Cathedral View, Houghton, was fined £200 and banned from driving for six months for two offences of speeding and one of driving while in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle.
Samuel Crosdale, 45, of Fletcher Crescent, Houghton, was fined £221 with five penalty points for speeding.
Mohammed Ali Rassul, 28, of Grafton Street, Sunderland, was fined £180 and banned for nine months for using a vehicle without insurance.
Curtis Site Services North East Ltd, of the Business and Innovation Centre, Sunderland, was fined £660 for failure to identify a driver.
Peter Gartland, 63, of Langport Road, Sunderland, was fined £184 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Lee Rathbone, 28, of Highgate Road, Sunderland, was fined £80 with three penalty points for two offences of speeding.
Ryan Thompson, 21, of Hewitt Avenue, Sunderland, was fiend £80 and banned from driving for six months for speeding.