COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding, no insurance and failing to ID a driver – the latest Sunderland cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 4:55 am

James Coyles, 20, of Cathedral View, Houghton, was fined £200 and banned from driving for six months for two offences of speeding and one of driving while in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle.

Samuel Crosdale, 45, of Fletcher Crescent, Houghton, was fined £221 with five penalty points for speeding.

Mohammed Ali Rassul, 28, of Grafton Street, Sunderland, was fined £180 and banned for nine months for using a vehicle without insurance.

Curtis Site Services North East Ltd, of the Business and Innovation Centre, Sunderland, was fined £660 for failure to identify a driver.

Peter Gartland, 63, of Langport Road, Sunderland, was fined £184 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Lee Rathbone, 28, of Highgate Road, Sunderland, was fined £80 with three penalty points for two offences of speeding.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Ryan Thompson, 21, of Hewitt Avenue, Sunderland, was fiend £80 and banned from driving for six months for speeding.