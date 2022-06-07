COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding, no insurance and failing to ID a driver – the latest Sunderland cases

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Coyles, 20, of Cathedral View, Houghton, was fined £200 and banned from driving for six months for two offences of speeding and one of driving while in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle.

Samuel Crosdale, 45, of Fletcher Crescent, Houghton, was fined £221 with five penalty points for speeding.

Mohammed Ali Rassul, 28, of Grafton Street, Sunderland, was fined £180 and banned for nine months for using a vehicle without insurance.

Curtis Site Services North East Ltd, of the Business and Innovation Centre, Sunderland, was fined £660 for failure to identify a driver.

Peter Gartland, 63, of Langport Road, Sunderland, was fined £184 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Lee Rathbone, 28, of Highgate Road, Sunderland, was fined £80 with three penalty points for two offences of speeding.

Sunderland Magistrates Court