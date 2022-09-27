COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding, no insurance and drug driving – the latest Sunderland cases

Jay Corrie King, 18, of Beaumont Street, Sunderland, was fined £270 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

Nathan Hepurkar, 38, Eden Lane, Peterlee, who denied failing to identify a driver but was convicted in his absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.

Gemma Louise Bates, 38, of Borrowdale Street, Hetton, was fined £100 for speeding.

Kyle Jordan, 24, of Gilsland Street, Sunderland, was given an absolute discharge for using a vehicle which was not fitted with the correct lights.

James Ryan Foggon, 22, of Kingswood Close, Boldon Colliery, who denied driving with an excess amount of a controlled drug in his blood but was convicted, was fined £150 and banned from driving for a year.

Jade Storey, 28, of Shield Row Gardens, Pelton, was fined £286 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

Sunderland Magistrates Court