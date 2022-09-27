COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding, no insurance and drug driving – the latest Sunderland cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:
Jay Corrie King, 18, of Beaumont Street, Sunderland, was fined £270 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
Nathan Hepurkar, 38, Eden Lane, Peterlee, who denied failing to identify a driver but was convicted in his absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.
Gemma Louise Bates, 38, of Borrowdale Street, Hetton, was fined £100 for speeding.
Kyle Jordan, 24, of Gilsland Street, Sunderland, was given an absolute discharge for using a vehicle which was not fitted with the correct lights.
James Ryan Foggon, 22, of Kingswood Close, Boldon Colliery, who denied driving with an excess amount of a controlled drug in his blood but was convicted, was fined £150 and banned from driving for a year.
Jade Storey, 28, of Shield Row Gardens, Pelton, was fined £286 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
Colin Redfern, 65, of Banbury Avenue, Sunderland, was fined £60 with three penalty points for speeding. A previous conviction for failure to identify a driver was set aside and the offence withdrawn.