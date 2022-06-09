COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding, careless driving and no seatbelt – the latest Sunderland cases

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faye Alberts, 42, of Thrunton Court, Houghton, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Jamie Charlton, 35, of Primate Road, was fined £100 with three penalty points for speeding.

Christopher Ramsey, 27, of Langhirst, Sunderland, was fined £220 with four penalty points for driving without due care and attention.

Ben Jakeman, 34, of Wensley Close, Chester-le-Street, was fined £450 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Jason Craig Morris, 52, of The Green, Houghton, was fined £100 with three penalty points for speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Edmond Choi, 42, of Ocean Park Road, Seaburn, was fined £32 with six penalty points for speeding.

Sunderland Magistrates Court