COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding, careless driving and no seatbelt – the latest Sunderland cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 4:55 am

Faye Alberts, 42, of Thrunton Court, Houghton, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Jamie Charlton, 35, of Primate Road, was fined £100 with three penalty points for speeding.

Christopher Ramsey, 27, of Langhirst, Sunderland, was fined £220 with four penalty points for driving without due care and attention.

Ben Jakeman, 34, of Wensley Close, Chester-le-Street, was fined £450 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Jason Craig Morris, 52, of The Green, Houghton, was fined £100 with three penalty points for speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Edmond Choi, 42, of Ocean Park Road, Seaburn, was fined £32 with six penalty points for speeding.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Aaron Straughair, 32, of Brickgarth, Easington Lane, was fined £549 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.