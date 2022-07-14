Loading...

COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding and using a phone while driving – the latest Sunderland cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 4:55 am

Callum Watson, 28, of Barmston Road, Washington, was fined £660 with six penalty points and banned from driving for six months for two offences of failure to identify a driver.

Johnathan Robert Hesler, 41, of Hartside View, Durham, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

Martyn Bell, 31, of Dovestone Close, Teal Farm, Washington, was fined £600 and banned from driving for nine months for driving without due care and attention.

Lyn Doris Brown, 42, of Bramwell Road, Sunderland, was given an absolute discharge with three penalty points for speeding.

Adam Otty, 31, of Torrens Road, was fined £120 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Carol Dunn, aka Ball, 60, of Allendale Road, was fined £54 with four penalty point for driving without a valid licence.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Syed Mushed Miah, 42, of Croft Avenue, Sunderland, was fined £242 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance, using a mobile phone while driving and driving while carrying a child under three who was not wearing a seat belt.