COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding and using a phone while driving – the latest Sunderland cases

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Watson, 28, of Barmston Road, Washington, was fined £660 with six penalty points and banned from driving for six months for two offences of failure to identify a driver.

Johnathan Robert Hesler, 41, of Hartside View, Durham, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

Martyn Bell, 31, of Dovestone Close, Teal Farm, Washington, was fined £600 and banned from driving for nine months for driving without due care and attention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyn Doris Brown, 42, of Bramwell Road, Sunderland, was given an absolute discharge with three penalty points for speeding.

Adam Otty, 31, of Torrens Road, was fined £120 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Carol Dunn, aka Ball, 60, of Allendale Road, was fined £54 with four penalty point for driving without a valid licence.

Sunderland Magistrates Court