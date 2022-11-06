COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding and no insurance – the latest Sunderland court cases

Holly Rebecca Keegan, 32, of Balmoral Crescent, Houghton, was fined £40 and banned from driving for six months for speeding.

Christopher Lowden, 39, of Warren Close, Newbottle, was fined £130 and banned from driving for six months for speeding.

Akeem Oladapo Olatunji, 52, of Cresswell Terrace, Sunderland, was fined £371 with eight penalty points for speeding, driving without a valid licence and speeding.

Kevin Robert Bewick, 62, of Belstone Court, Sunderland was fined £533 with four penalty points for speeding.

Soudaphone Sayavangsa, 27, of Whitchurch Close, Sunderland, was fined £120 with six penalty points for permitting the use of a vehicle without insurance.

Jordan Matthew Crake, 33, of Stratford Avenue, Sunderland, was fined £500 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Sunderland Magistrates Court