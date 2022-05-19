Loading...

COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding and failing to ID a driver – the latest Sunderland cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 4:55 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Tereza Hentschelova, 36, of Hillside Drive, Sunderland, was fined £660 with six penalty points and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

James Robert Gray, 40, of Sheridan Green, Rickleton, Washington, was fined £448 with four penalty points for speeding.

Danut Mutrescu, 45, of Mowbray Road, Sunderland, was fined £660 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Abdul Kashin, 43, of Silver Street, Durham, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.

Read More

Read More
Don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter

Christopher Paul Patrick Smith, 46, of Southside Gardens, South Hylton, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

Sean Jonathon Rundle, aka Mair, 32, of Kingfisher Drive, Easington Lane, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted in absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Evelin Varga, 26, of Wetherburn, Seaham, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted, was fined £180 with six penalty points.