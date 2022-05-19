COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding and failing to ID a driver – the latest Sunderland cases

Tereza Hentschelova, 36, of Hillside Drive, Sunderland, was fined £660 with six penalty points and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.
James Robert Gray, 40, of Sheridan Green, Rickleton, Washington, was fined £448 with four penalty points for speeding.
Danut Mutrescu, 45, of Mowbray Road, Sunderland, was fined £660 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Abdul Kashin, 43, of Silver Street, Durham, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.
Christopher Paul Patrick Smith, 46, of Southside Gardens, South Hylton, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.
Sean Jonathon Rundle, aka Mair, 32, of Kingfisher Drive, Easington Lane, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted in absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.
Evelin Varga, 26, of Wetherburn, Seaham, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted, was fined £180 with six penalty points.