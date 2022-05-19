COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding and failing to ID a driver – the latest Sunderland cases

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tereza Hentschelova, 36, of Hillside Drive, Sunderland, was fined £660 with six penalty points and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

James Robert Gray, 40, of Sheridan Green, Rickleton, Washington, was fined £448 with four penalty points for speeding.

Danut Mutrescu, 45, of Mowbray Road, Sunderland, was fined £660 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdul Kashin, 43, of Silver Street, Durham, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.

Christopher Paul Patrick Smith, 46, of Southside Gardens, South Hylton, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

Sean Jonathon Rundle, aka Mair, 32, of Kingfisher Drive, Easington Lane, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted in absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.

Sunderland Magistrates Court