News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding and driving without a valid licence – the latest Sunderland cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 4:55 am

Brian Monahan, 77, of Sea View Walk, Murton, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Gary John Robert Purcell, 38, of Capetown Road, was fined £80 and banned from driving for six months for speeding. A previous conviction for failure to identify a driver was set aside and the case withdrawn.

Jacob Facchini, 27, of Dansley Close, Peterlee, was fined £692 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

Most Popular

Courtney Kennedy, 25, of Napier Road, Seaham, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Read More

Read More
Don’t forget to sign up to our newsletter

Summer Forster, 22, of Torrens Road, was fined £120 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a valid licence.

Paul Bell, 50, of Newcastle Road, Sunderland, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted, was fined £504 and banned for five months.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Austin Sikora, 42, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was fined £594 with six penalty points for i to identify a driver.