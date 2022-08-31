COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding and driving without a valid licence – the latest Sunderland cases

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Monahan, 77, of Sea View Walk, Murton, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Gary John Robert Purcell, 38, of Capetown Road, was fined £80 and banned from driving for six months for speeding. A previous conviction for failure to identify a driver was set aside and the case withdrawn.

Jacob Facchini, 27, of Dansley Close, Peterlee, was fined £692 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

Courtney Kennedy, 25, of Napier Road, Seaham, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Summer Forster, 22, of Torrens Road, was fined £120 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a valid licence.

Paul Bell, 50, of Newcastle Road, Sunderland, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted, was fined £504 and banned for five months.

Sunderland Magistrates Court