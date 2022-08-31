COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding and driving without a valid licence – the latest Sunderland cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:
Brian Monahan, 77, of Sea View Walk, Murton, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.
Gary John Robert Purcell, 38, of Capetown Road, was fined £80 and banned from driving for six months for speeding. A previous conviction for failure to identify a driver was set aside and the case withdrawn.
Jacob Facchini, 27, of Dansley Close, Peterlee, was fined £692 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
Courtney Kennedy, 25, of Napier Road, Seaham, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.
Summer Forster, 22, of Torrens Road, was fined £120 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a valid licence.
Paul Bell, 50, of Newcastle Road, Sunderland, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted, was fined £504 and banned for five months.
Austin Sikora, 42, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was fined £594 with six penalty points for i to identify a driver.