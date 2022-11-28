News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

COURT ROUND-UP: No insurance and speeding – the latest Sunderland court cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Bobby Quinn, 22, of Ridley Street, Southwick, Sunderland, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.

Endjol Beqiri, 33, of Salvordale Street West, Seaham, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Hide Ad

Scott Manson, 40, of Frederick Street, Sunderland, was fined £215 with three penalty points for speeding.

Most Popular

Adam Daniel Wilde, 24, of Avondale Gardens, West Boldon, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for speeding.

Read More
Watch bodycam footage as officers pull over suspected drink drivers in a bid to ...
Hide Ad

Shaun Andrew Bradburn, 30, of Witton Court, Washington, was fined £123 for failure to wear a seatbelt. A previous conviction for failure to identify a driver was set aside.

Kristian Gibson, 43, of Bankhead Terrace, Houghton, was fined £140 and banned from driving for four months for four offences of speeding.

Hide Ad
Sunderland Magistrates Court

Samantha Alexandra Cowell, 29, of Old Station Close, Woodstone Village, Houghton, was fined £93 with three penalty points for speeding.