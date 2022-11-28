COURT ROUND-UP: No insurance and speeding – the latest Sunderland court cases

Bobby Quinn, 22, of Ridley Street, Southwick, Sunderland, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.

Endjol Beqiri, 33, of Salvordale Street West, Seaham, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Scott Manson, 40, of Frederick Street, Sunderland, was fined £215 with three penalty points for speeding.

Adam Daniel Wilde, 24, of Avondale Gardens, West Boldon, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for speeding.

Shaun Andrew Bradburn, 30, of Witton Court, Washington, was fined £123 for failure to wear a seatbelt. A previous conviction for failure to identify a driver was set aside.

Kristian Gibson, 43, of Bankhead Terrace, Houghton, was fined £140 and banned from driving for four months for four offences of speeding.

Sunderland Magistrates Court