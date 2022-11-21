COURT ROUND-UP: No insurance and speeding – the latest Sunderland court cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:
Jonny Cope, 36, of Whitworth Park Drive, Houghton, was fined £660 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Sean Ernest McMann, 53, of Gainsborough Avenue, Columbia, Washington, was fined £770 and banned from driving for a year for using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a valid licence.
Kieron Petre, 31, of Douglas Way, Seaham, was fined £1,5400 and banned from driving for 18 months for two offences of failure to identify a driver.
Cristiana Sava, 24, of Ravensworth Street, Sunderland, was fined £80 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
David Jones, 66, of Arklecrag, Washington, was fined £656 and banned from driving for six months for two offences of failure to identify a driver.
Martin Cairns, 46, of Kildare Square, Sunderland, was fined £180 with six penalty points for speeding.
Ben Wheeler, 27, of Oldfield Close, Sunderland, was fined £135 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.