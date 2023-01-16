COURT ROUND-UP: Fare-dodging and speeding – the latest Sunderland court cases

Kelly Brunsdon, 44, of Hipsburn Drive, Sunderland, was fined £220 with three penalty points for inconsiderate driving.

David Liddle, 33, of Dykelands Road, Sunderland, was fined £498 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

James Cummings, 60, of Weardale Avenue, Washington, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Wictoria Kokosza, 18, of Cresswell Terrace, Sunderland, was fined £30 for using the Metro without payment.

Bachir Singer, 56, of Park Hall, Sunderland, was fined £138 with four penalty points for speeding.

Stuart Colin Thompson, 64, of South Burn Terrace, New Herrington, was fined £66 for failure to wear a seatbelt.

Sunderland Magistrates Court