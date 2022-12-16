News you can trust since 1873
COURT LATEST: Trial date set for businessman Adam Jenkins accused of Christmas Day murder of Simon Birch

A businessman accused of killing his sister's boyfriend on Christmas Day faces trial next year.

By Karon Kelly
Construction company boss Adam Jenkins is claimed to have murdered Simon Birch, 39, on December 25 last year.

Jenkins had been hosting a Christmas Day lunch at his home in Newbottle, Sunderland, where Mr Birch died.

Jenkins, 35, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, denies murder.

He will be tried by a jury on June 12 next year.