COURT LATEST: Trial date set for businessman Adam Jenkins accused of Christmas Day murder of Simon Birch
A businessman accused of killing his sister's boyfriend on Christmas Day faces trial next year.
By Karon Kelly
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
16th Dec 2022, 4:50pm
Construction company boss Adam Jenkins is claimed to have murdered Simon Birch, 39, on December 25 last year.
Jenkins had been hosting a Christmas Day lunch at his home in Newbottle, Sunderland, where Mr Birch died.
Jenkins, 35, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, denies murder.
He will be tried by a jury on June 12 next year.