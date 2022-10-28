Police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a 24-year-old man at Mansion Tyne student halls on Howard Street in Newcastle on September 27. When emergency services arrived Jason Brockbanks, a Northumbria University student from Whitehaven in Cumbria, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Aaron Ray, of Mayfield Road, Sunderland, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to his murder. The 21-year-old faces trial, which could last five days, at the same court on March 14 next year. Ray was remanded in custody in the meantime and no bail application was made.

Judge Paul Sloan KC told him: "I am adjourning your case for trial. You already know the trial date of March 14 next year. I am also listing the case for further pre-trial hearing, just to make sure everything has been done that needs to be done and that will be listed on December 19."