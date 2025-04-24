Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle Crown Court today (April 24) heard how two men launched a terrifying "revenge" attack in a city launderette.

Michael Hutchinson (left) and Connar King. | NP

Michael Hutchinson and Connar King chased their victim into a shop in Sunderland on a Friday morning last August, where a lone female was working, and attacked him behind the counter.

The Court heard the brave worker had tried to intervene before the "vigilante" pair kicked and stamped on the man's head and ribs.

Hutchinson, who was armed with a knife, tried to stab the victim during the violence but the court heard he failed due to "luck rather than design".

Prosecutor Jemima Stephenson told the court the pair believed the man had been involved in an earlier incident involving other people and chased him into the laundrette.

Miss Stephenson said: "They chased him to the back of the shop and immediately commenced attacking him by punching him and kicking him to the face behind the counter of the launderette.

"There was a lone female member of staff present and she tried to intervene to stop the defendants getting behind the counter but was ultimately unsuccessful and the attack continued.

"The complainant tried to escape out of the front door but was grabbed by King around the neck and pulled back.

"Mr Hutchinson then produced a knife and attempted to stab the victim by thrusting the knife towards him during the struggle multiple times. This appears to have been unsuccessful but perhaps more due to luck than design.

"The complainant ended up on the floor and both defendants began to kick and stamp on his head and ribs."

The court heard the victim was left with swelling and soreness and had two fractures to his forearm but it is unclear whether the arm injuries were from an earlier incident.

Judge Amanda Rippon said the violence that day was a "revenge attack, a vigilante attack".

Hutchinson, 37, of King James Court, Downhill, Sunderland, admitted assault and having a bladed article and has been jailed for two years.

Cainan Lonsdale, defending, said Hutchinson recognises his actions cannot be justified and "you can't take the law into your own hands".

Mr Lonsdale said Hutchinson can stay away from trouble and lead an offence free life.

King, 32, of Carley Road, Sunderland, admitted assault and got 12 months, suspended for two years with programme and rehabilitation requirements.

Josh Normanton, defending, said King served the equivalent of around seven months on remand and curfew and has employment.