A building designer who accessed thousands of child abuse images which he stored on devices at home has kept his freedom.

Craig McCory, 32, sent some of the material to others on WhatsApp but also kept the rest on his laptop and mobile phones.

Craig McCory. | NP

Newcastle Crown Court heard there was a total of 3,169 images across the devices which depicted children aged from one-year-old to 17.

McCory, of Buttsfield Terrace, Penshaw, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing indecent images of children and one charge of possession of indecent images.

The court heard he had access to the images from 2020 to 2022.

Prosecutor, Kate Barnes, said: "The defendant was arrested at his home address on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children and so a number of devices were seized including an HP lap top and a Samsung mobile phone and a Samsung mobile phone from a different location in the property."

Ms Barnes said police found a WhatsApp conversation with another user where he sent 36 child abuse media files, three of which in category A and 33 in category C.

Another conversation on the same mobile phone revealed four more category C images had been distributed.

Ms Barnes added: "Across all three devices images were found."

She said there were 12 category A videos and 105 still images alongside one category B video and 58 images, and three category C videos with 2,990 pictures.

Some of the images were found in a hidden folder within the saved images folder on the laptop.

Susannah Proctor, defending, said McCory had been working as a building designer at the time and was still in employment.

Ms Proctor added: "Mr McCory has provided a letter to the court which I submit. He expresses genuine remorse for his actions.

"He is wholly disgusted with his conduct. He cannot understand how he could have behaved in such a manner."

Ms Proctor added that her client, who was of previous good character, had paid for courses and counselling to help address his issues.

Judge Carolyn Scott sentenced McCory to two years imprisonment suspended for two years.

The judge said people committing these types of offences should expect immediate prison, but was satisfied McCory could be rehabilitated.

He will now be subject to a sexual harm prevention order and be made to sign the sex offender's register for ten years and must complete 30 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

