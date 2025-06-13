Court hears how Sunderland man claimed he had gun and would shoot police officers

A Sunderland man claimed he was armed with a gun and would shoot police officers during a shocking 999 call.

George Brown told the operator he was in his car on the A1 and had a "shotgun and a load of drugs" in the vehicle on January 31.

George Brown. | NP

He warned the operator: "If any of you coppers come near me I will blow your brains out".

Newcastle Crown Court heard the call was considered to be a "serious threat" and Brown was traced to the A19 before he was arrested at his home.

At the time he was on bail for another 999 call, made on December 2 last year (2024), in which he threatened he was on his way to his ex-partner's home and would "smash her house up".

Brown, 61, of Mortimer Street, Sunderland, admitted threatening to commit criminal damage in relation to his ex and sending a message conveying threats to cause serious harm in relation to the police.

He also admitted two charges of possessing cannabis, in relation to drugs found at his home on both times he was arrested.

Shaun Routledge, defending, said the threats were "nonsense" and Brown has been a "pest" with communications.

Mr Routledge said Brown has mental and physical health problems and the offences were not sophisicated.

Mr Recorder Nicholas Worsley KC sentenced Brown to 12 months, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements.