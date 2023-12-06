Court hears how Sunderland driver ploughed into four cars

Driver pleads guilty to failing to stop after an accident and driving without due care and attention.

The wheels came off for a Sunderland driver when a motoring mishap saw him plough into four parked cars.

Andrew Curle, 28, lost control when a wheel of his VW Passat came loose as he manoeuvred in The Crescent, Houghton-le-Spring.

Curle, of Clovelly Road, Hylton Castle, struck a BMW 4 series, a Ford Mondeo, a Peugeot and a Hyundai, before coming to a stop, a court heard.

A householder saw him alight the driver’s seat, check for damage and remove his car key – then flee at 11pm on Saturday, June 24.

It took him over 24 hours to contact police and he did so only to find out where his crashed vehicle was being stored.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The witness was in their rear garden, which looked over the road.

“He heard a noise which sounded like tyres screeching, and several large bangs. He saw a VW Passat with extensive damage which had collided with a Peugeot.

“He saw a male he knew to be Mr Curle leave the driver side door and inspect his vehicle before running off.

“Police attended and they saw a VW with heavy damage to its front, a wheel detached and its airbag deployed, with no driver present.

“Four further vehicles were damaged. The witness approached officers and provided details of what he had seen.”

Mrs Beck added: “On October 27, police interviewed Mr Curle, who attended voluntarily, with a legal representative.

“He admitted he had been the driver. He said he had lost control after a passenger side wheel had become detached.

“He said he left the scene after hearing male voices and feeling scared. He said he had contacted the police.

“That was checked, but it was to check the location of his car, and it was outside the 24 hours allowed to report a road traffic incident.

“It’s clearly an incident where the police would have requested a sample had he stayed at the scene.”

Curle, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and driving without due care and attention.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “He says the wheel came loose and that he tried to brake, but careered into other vehicles.

“It’s careless driving but there was something wrong with the car. The police attended, and the wheel was off.

“He ran off because he was scared, he heard people shouting, it was late at night. He did call the police, but it was outside the 24 hours.

“He’s never been in trouble before. It was issues with his car. It was not a prolonged period of careless driving.”