Court hears how son stole £17,000 from his own grieving mother's bank account

A son who transferred over £17,000 of his widowed mum's cash into his own bank account has kept his freedom.

Gary Stephenson used internet banking to make 31 unauthorised transactions between April and August 2023.

The hearing took place at Newcastle Crown Court.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim, who was 80 at the time and grieving the loss of her husband, said the money was her life savings and she had been happy to help her son out with money in the past.

She said in an impact statement: "This happened shortly after my husband passed away.

"It broke my trust. I have previously helped him buy cars. I don't know why he would steal from me.

"The money was my life savings and I am now a widow. I feel terrible that this happened."

The mum said she believed her son should go to prison for what he did and added: "He has betrayed my trust and stolen from me."

Stephenson, 52, of Marigold Court, Millfield, Sunderland, admitted fraud.

John Crawford, defending, said Stephenson had provided significant care for both of his parents and the offending happened at a time when his relationship had broken down.

Mr Crawford said Stephenson has profound and genuine remorse and realises he has ruined family relationships.

Judge Gavin Doig said it was a "mean and deeply unpleasant" offence and told Stephenson: "I am told you are remorseful for your offending, you certainly deserve to be ashamed of yourself."

The judge added: "You fell into temptation not once or twice but on over 30 separate occasions, despite knowing how wrong it was on each and every one of those occasions.

"Fortunately your fraud was discovered before even more had been taken.

"You were confronted by your brother and you admitted to him what you had done."

The judge said Stephenson has limited previous convictions, has never been to prison before, has taken steps to address his alcohol misuse and has health issues.

Stephenson was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and alcohol treatment requirements.