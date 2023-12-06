Offender pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of the class B prohibited drug.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was caught with cannabis when an eagle-eyed policeman spotted him hiding in a half-closed Sunderland city centre property’s entrance.

Jordan Alderson, 30, and an associate were standing behind partially pulled down metal shutters in Blandford Street, with drugs and related paraphernalia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Careless Alderson, of no fixed abode, was so poorly concealed he could be seen holding the items by the approaching officer on Tuesday, November 21.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he was using cannabis to self-medicate for poor mental health and has no previous drug convictions.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said: “The evidence comes from the officer’s witness statement and body-worn footage.

“While walking down Blandford Street at 1.10pm, he noticed the defendant and another person hiding in a doorway, with the metal shutters half-way down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defendant was holding a crack pipe and appeared to be holding drugs. He was searched and cannabis was found in his possession.”

Jobless Alderson, who has nine previous convictions from 16 offences, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of the class B prohibited drug.

David Forrester, defending, said Alderson had mental health issues which had led him to turn to taking cannabis.

He added: “There are previous convictions but there is absolutely nothing for possession of prohibited substances, there are no drugs offences on his record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been homeless and has self-medicated. He tells me it was a green pipe and not a crack pipe.

“I don’t know the difference, but that’s what it was. Other drugs were prescription drugs.”

Magistrates sentenced Alderson to a six-month conditional discharge, with a £26 victim surcharge but no court costs.