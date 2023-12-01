Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A university graduate from Sunderland left his friend with a fractured skull and blood clot on the brain when he lost control of his BMW while "showing off" his new lighting kit.

The victim had been on his way to the gym in Sunderland with a pal in April last year when they saw Arman Ahmed in a Tesco car park, who told them he had new starlights fitted to his BMW 320d.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the friends got into Ahmed's vehicle so they could appreciate the effect of the new installation and thought he would drive them just a short distance.

But prosecutor Helen Towers said Ahmed "just took off, with wheels spinning" and added: "His car was speeding, he was driving aggressively."

The court heard Ahmed drove for less than a mile before he lost control, hit a kerb and collided with a parked car, at between 68 and 81mph.

Miss Towers said the seriously injured friend, who had been in the back seat, was thrown out of the rear window and remembers nothing until he "woke up in hospital five days later".

He suffered a seizure and a CT scan revealed he had a blood clot between the brain and skull, which can be life threatening and required surgery.

He also had a fractured skull.

The victim said he was left needing help to look after himself and "feeling like a baby". He could not drive or work for 15 months.

The court heard the front seat passenger was also injured but less seriously.

Ahmed, 23, of Cleveland Road, Sunderland, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the back seat passenger.

The court heard he had no alcohol or drugs in his system and has no previous convictions.

Christopher Knox, defending, handed in references to Ahmed's ordinarily positive character and good work ethic.

The court heard he is a university graduate who is in employment and engaged to be married.

Mr Knox said: "It was a short piece of very bad driving, over a very short space of time."

Judge Edward Bindloss sentenced him to 23 months, suspended for 12 months, with a two year road ban.

The judge said: "You decided to show off to them with your new starlight system in your car.

"Over 0.4 miles you drive at greatly excessive speed of between 68 and 81mph.