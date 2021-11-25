Council call to back anti-violence campaign

Everyone – particularly men and boys – is being invited to wear a ribbon for one or two weeks.City landmarks - the Northern Spire, Keel Square, High Street West, Fulwell Mill, Hylton Castle, Cliffe Park lighthouse, Penshaw Monument and the Beacon of Light – are all being lit for the next two weeks to support the campaign.The council's cabinet member for healthy city, Cllr Kelly Chequer said: "Domestic violence and abusive relationships create problems around the world."Wearing the White Ribbon shows our support and helps remind people who are perhaps reluctant to come forward that help and support is there if they need it.”She added: "Any violence is a concern and the White Ribbon Campaign’s focus is on men's violence against women. Tackling, combating and preventing violence against women is everybody's business. Please, wear a ribbon."The council is a member of the Sunderland Domestic Abuse and Violence against Women and Girls Executive Board – which aims to prevent and tackle domestic abuse and violence.The council commissions safe accommodation and support services for those experiencing domestic abuse and Wearside Women In Need can be contacted 24/7 on 0800 066 5555.