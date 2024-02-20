News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Coroner's officer appeals to find family of man believed to have links to Sunderland

Mr Coulson died on Friday.
By Kevin Clark
Published 20th Feb 2024, 15:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Northallerton Coroner's CourtNorthallerton Coroner's Court
Northallerton Coroner's Court

A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a man who is believed to have had links to Sunderland.

Colin Coulson, who was 80-years-old died on Friday. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Mr Coulson lined in Pickering, North Yorkshire, but is believed to have had links to Wearside.

Anyone who can help should contact Su Gregson at the Northallerton Coroner's Office on 01609 643 168.

Related topics:Pickering