Coroner's officer appeals to find family of man believed to have links to Sunderland
Mr Coulson died on Friday.
A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a man who is believed to have had links to Sunderland.
Colin Coulson, who was 80-years-old died on Friday. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Mr Coulson lined in Pickering, North Yorkshire, but is believed to have had links to Wearside.
Anyone who can help should contact Su Gregson at the Northallerton Coroner's Office on 01609 643 168.