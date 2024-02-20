Coroner's officer appeals to find family of man believed to have links to Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northallerton Coroner's Court

A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a man who is believed to have had links to Sunderland.

Colin Coulson, who was 80-years-old died on Friday. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Mr Coulson lined in Pickering, North Yorkshire, but is believed to have had links to Wearside.

