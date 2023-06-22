News you can trust since 1873
Coroner's officer appeals for help to trace family of Houghton man Francis Dobson

Mr Dobson died in hospital.

By Kevin Clark
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read

A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Houghton man.

Francis Anthony Dobson died at Sunderland Royal Hospital on Monday, June 19.

He was 58.

Mr Dobson was known to various agencies and, as far as they are aware, has no living relatives. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact coroner's officer Andrew Weighill at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7841, email: [email protected]

