Coroner's officer appeals for help to trace family of Sunderland woman Brenda Andrews
A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland woman who died at home.
By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Brenda Andrews passed away at home in Pallion on Sunday, December 18. She was 79
Although she was a popular part of the community and a member of her local parish, with lots of friends, no-one has been able to provide details of any family.
Anyone with information should contact coroner’s officer Jessica Lee on 561 7844, 07885 263925 or [email protected]