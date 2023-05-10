Coroner's officer appeals for help to trace family of Sunderland man Leslie Jackson
A Sunderland coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a man who died at his city home.
By Kevin Clark
Published 10th May 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:02 BST
Fifty-year-old Leslie Jackson was found at his address in Murton Street, near Mowbray Park, yesterday, Tuesday, May 9.
No details of his family are known and Deputy Coroner’s Officer Leaza Cafferkey is appealing for help to track them down.
Anyone with any information that can assist is asked to contact Ms Cafferkey on 07570 428 162 or email [email protected]