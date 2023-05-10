News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Coroner's officer appeals for help to trace family of Sunderland man Leslie Jackson

A Sunderland coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a man who died at his city home.

By Kevin Clark
Published 10th May 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:02 BST

Fifty-year-old Leslie Jackson was found at his address in Murton Street, near Mowbray Park, yesterday, Tuesday, May 9.

No details of his family are known and Deputy Coroner’s Officer Leaza Cafferkey is appealing for help to track them down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information that can assist is asked to contact Ms Cafferkey on 07570 428 162 or email [email protected]

Can you help?Can you help?
Can you help?