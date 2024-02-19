Coroner's officer appeals for help to trace family of Sunderland man Derek Gray
A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died just two days before Christmas.
Seventy-six-year-old Derek Gray lived in Ravensworth Street, Millfield.
He died on Saturday, December 23.
Anyone with information about a next-of-kin should contact coroner's officer Jessica Lee at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7844, email [email protected]