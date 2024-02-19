News you can trust since 1873
Coroner's officer appeals for help to trace family of Sunderland man Derek Gray

Can you help?
By Kevin Clark
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:04 GMT
A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died just two days before Christmas.

Mr Gray died on December 23

Seventy-six-year-old Derek Gray lived in Ravensworth Street, Millfield.

He died on Saturday, December 23.

Anyone with information about a next-of-kin should contact coroner's officer Jessica Lee at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7844, email [email protected]

