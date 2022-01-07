Coroner's officer appeal to trace son of Sunderland man Daniel Wilde

A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the son of a Sunderland man.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 7th January 2022, 4:50 pm

Fifty-five-year-old Daniel Wilde, of Edwin Street, Sunderland, passed away yesterday, Thursday, January 6.

Coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill has spoken to Mr Wilde’s brother who has informed him that the deceased had a son who moved out of the area some years ago.

It is believed he may now be living in the Andover area or Cornwall.

Anyone with information which could help trace the son or his mother should call or e-mail [email protected]

