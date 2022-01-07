Fifty-five-year-old Daniel Wilde, of Edwin Street, Sunderland, passed away yesterday, Thursday, January 6.

Coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill has spoken to Mr Wilde’s brother who has informed him that the deceased had a son who moved out of the area some years ago.

It is believed he may now be living in the Andover area or Cornwall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information which could help trace the son or his mother should call or e-mail [email protected]

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.