Coroner's officer appeal to trace family of Sunderland man Paul Murray

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Darren Murray passed away at his home in Roker Avenue, Sunderland, on Sunday, May 8.

He was 49.

Police enquiries to find Mr Murray’s next-of-kin have been unsuccessful, but it is believed he was originally from Sunderland and may have had a sister.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who has any information about Mr Murray’s family and their whereabouts is asked to contact coroner’s officer Jessica Lee on 561 7844.