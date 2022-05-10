Coroner's officer appeal to trace family of Sunderland man Paul Murray

Paul Darren Murray passed away at his home in Roker Avenue, Sunderland, on Sunday, May 8.
He was 49.
Police enquiries to find Mr Murray’s next-of-kin have been unsuccessful, but it is believed he was originally from Sunderland and may have had a sister.
Anyone who has any information about Mr Murray’s family and their whereabouts is asked to contact coroner’s officer Jessica Lee on 561 7844.