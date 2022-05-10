Loading...

Coroner's officer appeal to trace family of Sunderland man Paul Murray

A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland men who died at the weekend.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 2:20 pm

Paul Darren Murray passed away at his home in Roker Avenue, Sunderland, on Sunday, May 8.

He was 49.

Police enquiries to find Mr Murray’s next-of-kin have been unsuccessful, but it is believed he was originally from Sunderland and may have had a sister.

Anyone who has any information about Mr Murray’s family and their whereabouts is asked to contact coroner’s officer Jessica Lee on 561 7844.

