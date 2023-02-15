Coroner's officer appeal to trace family of Sunderland man Joseph Routledge
A corner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man after his death at the weekend.
Seventy-five-year-old Joseph Routledge passed on Sunday, February 12.
Mr Routledge lived in Hendon but there are no details of any known next of kin.
Now anyone with any information which could help to locate Mr Routledge’s family is being asked to contact coroner’s officer Alison Leonard at Sunderland City Hall on direct line 561 7842 or via email at [email protected]