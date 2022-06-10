Coroner's officer appeal to trace family of Sunderland man George Taylor

George Taylor died at his home in Silksworth on Friday, May 27. He was 77.
Efforts to trace any next-of-kin have so far been unsuccessful.
Anyone who is able to help with information about Mr Taylor’s family is asked to contact Alison Leonard at the coroner’s office at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7842, mobile
07808 897 832 or fax 553 7803. Alternatively you can e-mail on [email protected]