Loading...

Coroner's officer appeal to trace family of Sunderland man George Taylor

A coroner’s officer has appealed for help after the death of a Sunderland man.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 10th June 2022, 4:20 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 4:20 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

George Taylor died at his home in Silksworth on Friday, May 27. He was 77.

Efforts to trace any next-of-kin have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone who is able to help with information about Mr Taylor’s family is asked to contact Alison Leonard at the coroner’s office at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7842, mobile

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

07808 897 832 or fax 553 7803. Alternatively you can e-mail on [email protected]

Read More

Read More
Don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter
Anyone with information can contact Alison Leonard at Sunderland Coroner's office