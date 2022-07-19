City coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill is attempting to trace relations of the late Anthony Paul Robson.
Mr Robson, who lived at an address in Toward Road, Sunderland, passed away at Sunderland Royal Hospital on Sunday, July 17.
Nothing further is known about him and Mr Weighill is keen to establish whether he has any surviving family.
He can be contacted on 5617841 of via email at [email protected]