Loading...

Coroner's officer appeal to trace family of Sunderland man Anthony Robson

An appeal had been made for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died in hospital.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 11:28 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

City coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill is attempting to trace relations of the late Anthony Paul Robson.

Mr Robson, who lived at an address in Toward Road, Sunderland, passed away at Sunderland Royal Hospital on Sunday, July 17.

Read More

Read More
Don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Nothing further is known about him and Mr Weighill is keen to establish whether he has any surviving family.

He can be contacted on 5617841 of via email at [email protected]

Can you help?