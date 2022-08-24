Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Sloan, 78, passed away on Friday, August 19 at his home in Coniston Avenue, Seaburn. He was 78

Friends have no knowledge of family and all efforts to trace relations have failed.

It is believed there may be a branch of the family in the Killingworth area by the surname of Hall .

Anyone who can help should contact coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill on 0191 5617841, or [email protected]