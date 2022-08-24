News you can trust since 1873
Coroner's appeal to trace family of Sunderland man

A Sunderland coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a man who died at home.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:31 am

Thomas Sloan, 78, passed away on Friday, August 19 at his home in Coniston Avenue, Seaburn. He was 78

Friends have no knowledge of family and all efforts to trace relations have failed.

It is believed there may be a branch of the family in the Killingworth area by the surname of Hall .

Anyone who can help should contact coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill on 0191 5617841, or [email protected]

