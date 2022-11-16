News you can trust since 1873
Coroner's appeal to trace family of Easington man Michael Grace after death at Sunderland Royal Hospital

A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of an East Durham man after his death in hospital.

Sunderland coroner’s officer Vicky Ross is trying to locate any relations of 75-year-old Michael Anthony Grace.

Mr Grace died at Sunderland Royal Hospital on November 1 after collapsing at his home address in Easington Village three weeks earlier.

A Coroner’s investigation into his death is ongoing.

Any family members, or anyone who has information on their whereabouts, can call 561 7839 or email [email protected]

