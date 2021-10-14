Coroner's appeal after death of 86-year-old William White

A Sunderland coroner’s officer has appealed for help tracing the family and friends of a man who died in Sunderland Royal Hospital earlier this month.

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 10:59 am

William White passed away on Friday, October 8.

Mr White, who lived in Grindon Lane, was 86-years-old..

Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of his friends or any relations is asked to contact coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill directly via telephone on 0191 5617841, fax on 0191 553 7803 or via email at [email protected]

Mr White died at Sunderland Royal Hospital

