A corner’s inquest has revealed the cause of the death of one of Sunderland’s most notorious criminals and one of the country’s most feared rapists The Fox who would build dens in his victim’s homes and wait for their return before launching his violent attacks.

Malcolm Fairley was born in Silksworth, Sunderland, in 1952 and went on to spark one of the biggest manhunts in British criminal history after committing 81 offences, including rapes, indecent assaults and burglaries.

Malcolm Fairley also known as 'The Fox'. | Submitted.

He moved to the south of England in 1983 before going on to wage terror on rural communities the following year across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

Masked and armed with a shotgun, he was given the name ‘The Fox’ as he would break into people’s homes when they were out before building dens in their houses, where he would eat food from the fridge and watch TV before the occupants returned.

Fairley would then commit violent attacks including rape and indecent assaults and at the height of his reign of terror in the summer of 1984 there were three attacks in one week.

He would also take items as trophies from his victim’s homes.

The attacks sparked a mass manhunt with over 200 police officers involved in trying to track Fairley down.

Both national and regional news reports at the time warned people about the danger Fairley posed with widespread concerns in Sunderland as he appeared to be tracking his way north and potentially back to his home city.

As Fairley tried to escape being caught, he made his way north where he committed further break-ins and sexual crimes in South Yorkshire and his native North East.

The arrest of Malcolm Fairley in London in September 1984. Photo by John Downing/Getty Images. | Getty Images

He was eventually arrested in September 1984 at his home in Kentish Town, north London, after forensic evidence linked his car to an attack.

In 1985, at St Albans Crown Court, he was sentenced to six life terms in prison.

On Wednesday May 29 (2024), the Prison Service said the 71-year-old died on Tuesday (May 28) at HMP Hull.

Yesterday (September 23, 2025) at East Riding and Hull Coroner’s Court, following an inquest into his death, assistant coroner Sarah Middleton confirmed Fairley had died of a myocardial infarction - a heart attack.

Ms Middleton confirmed that Fairley had a history of significant heart problems with the coroner’s report also highlighting he suffered from a “coronary artery occlusion” - a blockage to the coronary artery.

The report also highlighted an “extensive old myocardial infarct”, - scar tissue to the heart caused by a previous heart attack.

The report provided further details around Fairley’s death in prison.

In her report Ms Middleton stated: “Malcolm Fairley, aged 71 years, died on May 28, 2024. He had a history of heart disease and was on medication for this.

“He was found deceased in his cell on the morning of May 28, 2024 at Hedon Road Hull.

“He had suffered a recent myocardial infarction which had caused his death.”

The report also confirmed the inquest into Fairley’s death opened on June 7 (2024).

Speaking at the time of Fairley’s sentencing, Mr Justice Caulfield said: "There are degrees of wickedness beyond condemnatory description. Your crimes fall within this category. You desecrated and defiled men and women in their own homes."

A month before his death the hunt for Fairley was captured in an ITN Productions documentary entitled ‘The Intruder: He's Watching You From Within’, which was commissioned for Channel 5.

Detective Chief Superintendent Brian Prickett in the documentary and, inset, Malcolm Fairley aka The Fox. | Submitted by ITN.

The documentary featured retired detective chief superintendent Brian Prickett, who led the investigation.

Speaking to ITN about finally coming face-to-face with ‘The Fox’, Mr Prickett said: “Malcolm Fairley should never come out of prison after all the fear and harm he put into the community.

"When I first saw him he said to me, 'I'd seen you on the television a few times, and I never thought I'd see you in real life'. I said to him, 'I knew I'd see you'.

"We said, 'Why did you do it? Tell us why. Do you realise what you did to these people? Are you sorry?'

“He shrugged his shoulders. He never showed any remorse, or he never once asked, 'How are these people?' Not once.

“As a police officer, you deal with him professionally, but as a human being, you've got complete disgust, you've got almost hatred.

"I don't think I'll ever understand the motivation he had for the attacks he carried out.”