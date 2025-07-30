Convicted sex offender could be jailed after hiding username from police

An aging Wearside convicted sex offender could be jailed after being caught registering an internet username he kept hidden from police.

John Limon, 73, of Churchill Square, Fencehouses, labelled himself with the moniker ‘bigjohnlimon’ on Wednesday, July 12, 2021, a court heard.

Limon erred again by later being found in possession of a secret bank card – and he failed to present all his internet enabled devices to police when requested.

The offender committed a fourth offence by failing to do likewise with all devices he owned which could store digital images.

His fifth and last new crime was to swipe his internet history, instead of keeping it for at least 12 months as ordered by a judge.

All matters related to conditions imposed when he was spared prison when sentenced at Preston Crown Court in August 2021.

He was convicted of attempting to incite a female aged under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

For that offence, he was jailed for 14 months, a sentence suspended for two years.

Limon was placed on the sex offender register for 10 years and handed a same length sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in his latest hearing, he pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a SHPO.

One of those offences was committed on Monday, May 28 this year, and the other two on Saturday, June 26.

Limon also admitted two counts of failing to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, one on June 26, the other on July 12, 2001.

Prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said: “The crown suggests that these matters be sent to the crown court for sentence.

“There is an unregistered device with a chat log of at least 12 months and an unregistered bank card.

“Based on that alone, these particular offences, or rather these particular actions, are very serious breaches. It’s definitely more than a minor breach.

“The breach is more than 12 months custody, and that’s just one breach. The powers of the crown court would seem much more suitable.”

Paul Hanratty, defending, concurred, telling magistrates: “Perhaps you haven’t got the power to deal with these matters and that this should go to the crown court.”

Magistrates ordered reports and granted Limon unconditional bail to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, September 1.