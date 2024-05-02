Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A convicted sex offender landed himself back in court after he forgot to tell police he was using a computer during a new job.

Aiden Mills was issued with an order in 2022 to ensure he kept the authorities aware of any potential Internet use following his crimes.

However, Newcastle Crown Court heard the 24-year-old failed to do so on three separate occasions and as result found himself back in trouble.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. (Photo by National World)

Police discovered mobile phones and a separate laptop following searches at his home address in Washington, Tyne and Wear.

Mairi Clancy, prosecuting, said: “On the 14th of October 2022 the defendant was convicted of three counts of making indecent images of children.

“He was resultantly made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, the duration of that order was five years.”

However, Mills began working for a company in October 2023 which involved the use of accessing the web via a computer, in a role consisting of 40 hours per week.

The terms of the SHPO stated Mills had to inform the police within three days of his internet usage.

Ms Clancy said: “That was not complied with, hence constituting the breach.” Referring to the second breach on December 5, she told the court: “The arresting officer found the defendant to be in possession of an iPhone when he was arrested.

“He confirmed he had had that in his possession since the 2nd of December. This device being capable of accessing the internet was required to be registered with the police within three days of acquisition again.” Referring to the third and final breach, Ms Clancy said: “This stems from a complaint being made against the defendant as a result of a public order offence. That public order offence is not being proceeded with.

“His apartment was subsequently searched on the 18th of December and during that search an iPhone, an android, and a laptop were located by the police and none of the devices had been registered in line with the Sexual Harm Prevention Order.”

Mills, of Borrowdale, Albany, Washington, admitted the offences but stated he had been busy at the time and had forgotten to register the devices.

He pleaded guilty to three breaches of the order and has spent the last four months on remand in custody.

Jessica Slaughter, defending, conceded the breaches were serious but said: “We say Mr Mills has now had the punishment element of the offence now he has served the equivalent of a nine-month sentence while being waiting to be sentenced in custody in what we would call the Covid regime in 23-hour lockdowns.”

Mr Recorder Cox agreed with the defence and sentenced Mills to a two-year community order with rehabilitation requirements.

He told him: “You must accept if you continue to breach court orders and in particular Sexual Harm Prevention Orders that are there for a very good reason, you will end up spending longer and longer in custody.