Controlling man told partner 'you will follow my rules'

Ross Myers. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

A controlling man was recorded during a 50-minute conversation warning his partner "you will follow my rules".

Ross Myers' relationship with the woman had started off "normal" in 2018 but by 2021 he had started to change.

Newcastle Crown Court heard in April 2021 Myers pushed the victim onto a bed and caused her to hit her head on a windowsill.

He spat at her on a number of occasions, made derogatory comments to her, stopped her from attending university and took part of her student loan from her.

The court heard the victim found the courage to end the relationship shortly after a 50-minute telephone call with Myers in April 2022.

Prosecutor Katie Spence said Myers had been recorded trying to persuade the woman to visit his home during the call but a family member of his had Covid and she did not want to go.

Miss Spence said: "She explained she was worried she might catch the virus and spread it to close family.

"The defendant can be heard saying things like 'you will follow my rules', 'I will come to your house and kick your door in', 'you deserve to rot by yourself', 'I'm going to smash your lights out'."

Miss Spence said Myers warned the victim he would kill himself and she hung up the phone but added: "The defendant phoned her back saying 'did you just hang up on me, i'm controlling this, not you, you go when I say and you will do what I say'."

The court heard when the woman told Myers the relationship was over he contacted her 32 times by text and seven times by phone.

Miss Spence said: "She made it clear she was terrified of him and wanted the relationship to be over for her own safety."

In a victim statement, the woman said the relationship had a negative impact on many aspects of her life.

Myers, 23, of Milburn Terrace, Shiney Row, Houghton, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour.

Kelly Clarke, defending, said this was Myers' first relationship, he is now studying a masters degree, has family support and has learned from his behaviour.

Miss Clarke said Myers is "going places" in terms of his education and moving forward.

Miss Recorder Caroline Sellars told Myers: "This was all manipulative, cowardly and cruel behaviour."

The recorder said the offending was linked to Myers' obsessive compulsive disorder as well as his young age and immaturity.

Recorder Sellars added: "I acknowledge there is hope for change and you can contribute to society in the course of your employment."