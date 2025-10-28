Abi Eggleston | Northumbria Police

A heartbroken family have paid tribute to their beloved daughter who died after being struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 26).

Abigail Eggleston was crossing the A167 at Neville’s Cross shortly before 2am when she was hit by a car. The 22-year-old was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary, but sadly died a short time later. Abi, who was studying law at Durham University, leaves behind her mother, father, sister, nan, granddad, boyfriend, and her beloved cat, Spencer.

Today, her family paid an emotional tribute to her. “Abi, a much loved and treasured daughter, sister, granddaughter, and girlfriend,” the tribute read. “You were on track to conquer the world, studying hard for your law degree and having fun discovering the world.

“Such a beautiful, kind, strong go-getter, we will forever remain so incredibly proud. Always ready to help others with your endless loving support, advice and encouragement, selflessly prioritising people’s happiness above your own.

“A constant ray of sunshine always looking on the bright side of life and reflecting your warm glow upon anyone fortunate enough to have known and loved you. Wise beyond your young years, we have learned valuable life lessons from you, we intend to stay strong and also make you proud.

“You have been cruelly snatched from us much too soon darling, a great hole has been left in your place and life can never be the same again without you. Rest in peace precious angel, the only thing that can keep us going is knowing we will meet again.

“All our love always, Mum, Dad, Jess, Nan, Granddad, Will, and of course Spencer your beloved cat.”

The family also thanked the police and members of the public, saying: “We would like to thank the police for their continued support during this unfathomably difficult time and also thank the public who have kindly responded to the police appeal.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, from Durham Constabulary, is leading the investigation. He said: “This has been a truly harrowing incident for everyone involved, and our thoughts are with Abi’s family, friends, and all those who knew and loved her.

“Her family have been incredibly dignified during what has been, and continues to be, an utterly heartbreaking time for them. We are determined to do everything we can to obtain justice for them.

“I’d like to thank the community for their support following the incident, and those who have come forward with vital pieces of information to assist with our investigation. If you have any information or saw anything that you think might help our enquiries, please get in touch.”

A 37-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, driving with no insurance, and failing to stop after a collision. Liam Bowes was remanded in custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court this morning (October 28).

Three other people - two men aged 38 and a 59-year-old woman - were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Anyone with any information that could assist the police investigation should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 41 of October 26. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org