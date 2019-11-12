Connor Brown murder trial: Live updates from first trial day of pair accused of killing Sunderland teenager
Two men accused of murdering much-loved Sunderland teenager Connor Brown are due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court today for the first day of their trial.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 5:07 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 8:43 am
Leighton Barrass and Ally Gordon have denied murdering Connor Brown. The 18-year-old Sunderland fan was found stabbed in a back lane next to The Borough pub, in Sunderland, in February. The trial could take up to four weeks. Refresh the page for live updates from the court.