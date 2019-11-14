Connor Brown murder trial: Live updates from day two at crown court as witnesses who saw fatal attack set to give evidence
Two men accused of murdering Sunderland teenager Connor Brown will be back in the dock today for the second day of trial – as witnesses who saw the fatal stabbing are expected to take to the stand.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 8:54 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 10:47 am
Connor Brown had just celebrated his 19th birthday when he was fatally stabbed in Sunderland city centre while on a night out with friends. Two men, Leighton Barrass and Ally Gordon, both 20, have denied murdering the adored teenager. Yesterday the prosecution outlined its case and alleged Barrass and Gordon attacked Mr Brown after Barrass was left ‘embarrassed’ and ‘out for revenge’ following an earlier altercation. Witnesses who saw the attack are expected to take to the stand today. Refresh for updates.