Connor Brown murder trial: Live updates as court hears 19-year-old was stabbed in the chest after row over £5
Two men accused of murdering much-loved Sunderland teenager Connor Brown are due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court today for the first day of their trial.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 3:23 pm
Leighton Barrass and Ally Gordon have denied murdering Connor Brown. The 18-year-old Sunderland fan was found stabbed in a back lane next to The Borough pub, in Sunderland, in February. The trial could take up to four weeks. Refresh the page for live updates from the court.