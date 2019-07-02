Connor Brown murder: Pair charged with killing Sunderland teenager to appear at crown court
The two men accused of murdering Sunderland teenager Connor Brown are due to appear at court today ahead of the trial – which is due to start on Monday, July 8.
The 18-year-old was found in a back lane next to The Borough pub in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of Sunday, February 24, with life-threatening injuries, which Northumbria Police said were consistent with a stabbing.
He was taken to hospital but sadly died.
Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square, and Ally Gordon, 19, of Polmuir Road, Sunderland, are both charged with murder of the much-loved teenager.
They both denied the charge of murder and are due at Newcastle Crown Court today (Tuesday, July 2) for a short appearance.
The trial, which was originally listed to start Tuesday, July 2, is now due to start on Monday, July 8.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
At a previous hearing, Harry Hadfield, prosecuting, said the trial is expected to take up to 10 days.
Both men have been remanded in custody since their arrests earlier this year.
Wearside was left stunned by the death of the likeable Farringdon lad, described by his parents as "the most wonderful young man."
Connor had a huge impact on his community and was a smiling and welcoming face at Happy House Surgery in Durham Road, Sunderland, where he worked as a receptionist.
More than £30,000 was raised on an online Go Fund Me page to support the teenager’s family which included donations from the likes of Liverpool and England star Jordan Henderson and former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.